Magnum P.I. Asks His Five-0 Friends for a Favor in Season 3 Sneak Peek

Magnum P.I.‘s titular Thomas needs the particular set of skills of some Hawaii Five-0 ohana, in this exclusive sneak peek from the Season 3 premiere of the CBS island drama.

In the Season 3 opener — titled “Double Jeopardy” and airing this Friday at 9/8c (bookended by the returns of MacGyver and Blue Bloods) — Magnum and Higgins’ (Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks) new clients hire them to find a missing brother, who was last seen on the island. The case leads to [Spoiler] being shot (through the proverbial heart?) and another friend being abducted, when a case of revennnnnnge! is revealed during the investigation.

In the sneak peek above, Magnum recruits Five-0‘s Flippa (played by Shawn Garnett) to see if he and his cousin Kamekona can help suss out the source of the fake ID used by a person of interest in their case. But maybe Flippa, in addition to commenting on La Mariana’s COVID-impacted crowd, can also help out Rick (Zachary Knighton) with a problem? Press play above to see what other (shady) service he happily offers.

In addition to Garnett, Magnum P.I.‘s season premiere also features Hawaii Five-0’s Kimee Balmilero, as Dr. Noelani Cunha.

