Doctor Who Special Trailer Features Two Returning Jacks, Suped-Up Daleks

The Whoniverse is ringing in the New Year with a brand new special — and a couple familiar faces.

In a trailer released Sunday (embedded above) for the new Doctor Who entry titled “Revolution of the Daleks” (set to air on BBC America Friday, Jan. 1 at 8/7c.), we catch first glimpses of John Barrowman (Arrow) reprising his role as Captain Jack Harkness, alongside Chris Noth (Sex and the City), returning as the disgraced Jack Robertson. Also joining the adventure are Dame Harriet Walter (Succession) and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (The Trial of Christine Keeler) in their franchise debuts.

When we last left the Thirteenth Doctor (played by Jodie Whittaker), she was locked away in a high-security alien prison with no hope of escape. In the upcoming special, “Yaz, Ryan and Graham are far away on Earth and having to carry on with their lives without her. However, they soon discover a disturbing plan forming. A plan which involves a Dalek. How can you fight a Dalek without the Doctor? Even with Captain Jack’s help, the gang are set to face one of their biggest and most frightening challenges yet,” reads the official description.

“We’ve crammed this year’s Doctor Who special with an explosion of extraordinary acting talent,” executive producer Chris Chibnall said in a statement. “Where else would you get British acting royalty, a globally renowned U.S. screen star, an (inter)national treasure of stage and screen and one of Britain’s hottest young actors — just in the guest cast! Put those together with Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole (and Daleks! Did I mention Daleks!) — and you get a cast to be exterminated for. And things will explode. Promise.”

Noth previously appeared in the Season 11 episode, “Arachnids in the UK.” Prior to Barrowman’s brief Season 12 return, he last guest-starred in 2010’s “The End of Time,” and also fronted spinoff Torchwood from 2006-2011.

