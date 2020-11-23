Doctor Who: John Barrowman Brings Back Captain Jack for Holiday Special

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Family Guy Casts New Mayor, Blackpink Netflix Doc and More

Captain Jack is headed back to the Whoniverse — and this time it’ll be no mere pitstop.

John Barrowman will reprise his role as Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who‘s upcoming holiday special, “Revolution of the Daleks,” BBC America announced Monday. Barrowman made a brief return to the franchise earlier this year in the Season 12 episode, “Fugitive of the Judoon.”

In “Revolution of the Daleks,” Captain Jack “will be on hand to help the fam as they discover a disturbing plan forming involving one of the Doctor’s most feared and dangerous enemies, the Daleks,” per BBC America. “With the Thirteenth Doctor locked away in a space prison, will Captain Jack be able to help save planet Earth?”

In a statement, Barrowman gushed, “Putting on Jack’s coat and setting foot back on the set of Doctor Who was just like going back home. It’s always thrilling to play Captain Jack. He’s a character very close to my heart who changed my life, and to know the fans love him as much as I do makes his return even sweeter. I hope everyone enjoys Jack’s heroic adventure with Thirteen.”

EP Chris Chibnall, meanwhile, declared. “A Doctor Who holiday special means treats galore, and there’s no bigger treat than the return of John Barrowman to Doctor Who, for an epic and emotional feature-length episode. If anyone can blast away the sheer rubbishness of 2020, it’s Captain Jack. Daleks beware!”

Barrowman debuted as Captain Jack in Doctor Who‘s inaugural season back in 2005. He went on to headline the Doctor Who offshoot Torchwood, which launched in 2006 and ran for four seasons.