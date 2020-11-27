Utopia Cancelled at Amazon

RELATED STORIES The Expanse Renewed for Sixth and Final Season -- Who's Not Returning?

Holiday weekend news dump alert: Amazon has cancelled Utopia.

A rep for the streamer confirms to TVLine that Gillian Flynn’s apocalyptic conspiracy thriller, which launched in September, will not be returning for a second season.

Based on the British series of the same name, the thriller followed five fans of a (seemingly) fictional comic called Utopia. After meeting online and bonding over their obsession, the group begins to unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of Utopia, realizing that the comic’s threats to humanity aren’t made-up, but very real. The high-stakes adventure brought them face-to-face with Jessica Hyde, the comic’s famed central character, who joined them on their mission to save the world.

The cast included John Cusack (in his first series-regular TV role), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Desmin Borges (You’re the Worst), Dan Byrd (Cougar Town), Ashleigh LaThrop (The Handmaid’s Tale), Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day), Javon “Wanna” Walton (Euphoria), Christopher Denham (Manhattan), Cory Michael Smith (Gotham), Sasha Lane (Hellboy) and relative newcomer Farrah Mackenzie.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Utopia‘s demise.