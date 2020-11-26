Supernatural's Misha Collins Refutes Spanish Dub of Castiel's Confession to Dean, Confirms 'There Never Was an Alternate Ending' to Episode 18

RELATED STORIES Supernatural Series Finale: Was the Emotional Swan Song a Fitting End?

Supernatural Series Finale: Was the Emotional Swan Song a Fitting End? Supernatural Stars Look Back at 'Heart' Episode's 'Flood' of Tears and Reveal the Moment That Wasn't Scripted

Misha Collins is crediting a “rogue translator,” and nothing more, for the controversial Spanish dub of a pivotal Supernatural scene that has sparked frustration among fans.

The scene in question is Castiel’s confession of love to Dean, which came in Episode 18 of Supernatural‘s final season. As Castiel sacrificed himself to protect Dean, he ended his emotional parting monologue with, “I love you,” to which Dean responded, “Don’t do this, Cas.” (Many Supernatural fans have championed a Castiel/Dean romance over the years, though some were frustrated that after Cas finally confessed his love to Dean after more than a decade, he ultimately died.)

In the Spanish version of the episode, however, Dean’s response to Cas’ confession appears to be dubbed as, “And I, you, Cas,” instead of, “Don’t do this, Cas,” prompting fans to believe the Spanish version of the script was the intended line, and the American version had been censored.

“There never was an alternate ending of Episode 15×18 when Cas said, ‘I love you.’ There apparently was a rogue translator,” Collins clarified in a Twitter video early on Thursday. “I feel proud of the ending of Supernatural. I feel like it was intentionally inclusive and a celebration of someone expressing their truth and having good things come of it.”

Collins went on to assert that “Castiel is not a character that plays into any insidious trope of exclusion in Hollywood.” Rather, the character’s confession of love “was done of his own volition with full knowledge of the consequences of those actions. He went on to rebuild Heaven and his action literally saved the world… And if that’s not something to celebrate, I don’t know what is.”

The actor concluded by admitting he’s “a little irked” by fans’ response to the Spanish dub: “I love you all, and I love your passion, and I wish we could just take a moment to celebrate the good of this show. I’m sad it’s gone. It was 15 years of the forces of good triumphing over the forces of evil. Was it perfect? No. But I think the world is better off because of it. And I’m sticking to my guns.”

After posting the video — the sentiment of which was repeated in a series of written tweets — Collins apologized in a follow-up tweet if his words had come off as defensive, adding that “I naively thought Cas in 15.18 was going to feel validating. But this isn’t about me. I’m going to shut up and listen for a change. If it’s not too much to ask, please tell me what we could have done better.”

Watch Collins’ full video below: