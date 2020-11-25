Head of The Class: Isabella Gomez Snags Starring Role in HBO Max Reboot

RELATED STORIES Search Party Season 4: Susan Sarandon and Busy Philipps Among Guest Stars

Mere hours after One Day at a Time‘s second cancellation was made official, one of the beloved sitcom’s stars already has a Class-y new gig lined up.

Isabella Gomez — who played Elena Alvarez, daughter of Justina Machado’s Penelope, on ODAAT — has landed the starring role in HBO Max’s in-the-works reboot of Head of the Class. She will play Alicia Adams, a whip-smart, funny and blunt high school teacher. She succeeds Howard Hesseman, who starred as the teacher in the original ABC version.

Our sister pub Deadline broke the news of Gomez' casting.

Similar to the OG Head of the Class, which ran for five seasons (1986-1991), the reboot — which thus far has received a pilot order — will follow a group of overachieving high school students who find themselves being taught by someone who wants them to think less about grades and more about experiencing life.

The half-hour multi-cam comedy comes from Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen (American Vandal), Steven Cragg and Brian Bradley (Uncle Buck) and Bill Lawrence. The pilot will be written by Pocha and Cohen, who will also co-showrun with Cragg and Bradley.