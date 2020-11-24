Ratings: DWTS Finale Eyes 6-Week Audience High, Ties The Voice in Demo

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Dancing With the Stars closed out Season 29 with 6.1 million total viewers (its largest audience in six weeks) and a 0.9 demo rating (equaling its best demo number since Sept. 28) — pending possible adjustment due to NFL preemptions. (Read recap and weigh in on champion.)

Leading out of that, The Good Doctor (4.4 mi/0.6, read recap) was steady.

Elsewhere:

NBC | The Voice (6.8 mil/0.9, read recap) was steady, tying DWTS for the nightly demo win while drawing Monday’s biggest audience. Weakest Link (3.1 mil/0.5) was steady.

THE CW | Part 1 of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life delivered 480,000 total viewers and a 0.1 rating (read recap), down sharply from what Monday’s Whose Line/Penn & Teller: Fool Us combo most recently averaged (840K/0.17).

FOX | L.A.’s Finest (1.6 mil/0.3) was steady, while Filthy Rich (1.2 mil/0.3) ticked up with its penultimate episode.

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.3 mil/0.8) and All Rise (4 mil/0.5) were steady, Bob Hearts Abishola (4.7 mil/0.6) dipped and Bull (4.6 mil/0.5) ticked up.

