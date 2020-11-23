Ratings: American Music Awards Is the Latest Kudoscast to Drop Hard

RELATED STORIES BTS Debuts New Single at 2020 American Music Awards -- Watch

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s broadcast of the American Music Awards averaged 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, plunging more than 40 percent from last year’s fast nationals — which is in keeping with a decidedly downward trend in pandemic-era awards shows. (See the CMAs, Emmys, BBMAs, ACM Awards et al.)

Elsewhere on Sunday….

NBC | Sunday Night Football (15.4 mil/4.2) is up 18 and 11 percent from last week’s prelim numbers.

CBS | Pending adjustment due to NFL overrun, NCIS: Los Angeles (5.6 mil/0.6) and the latest classic NCIS episode (3.1 mil/0.3) are currently flat, while NCIS: New Orleans (4.8 mil/0.5) is up a tick.

FOX | The Simpsons (4.7 mil/1.5) is up versus last week’s NFL-boosted outing, Bless the Harts (2 mil/0.7) was steady, and Bob’s Burgers (1.7 mil/0.6) and Family Guy (1.6 mil/0.6) dipped.

THE CW | Pandora (288K/0.1) rocketed up to a 0.1 rating, while The Outpost (382K/0.1) was on par with its most recent Thursday episode.

