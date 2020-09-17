Ratings: ACM Awards Drop vs. April 2019 But Still Dominate Wednesday

RELATED STORIES Taylor Swift Performs 'Betty' at 2020 ACM Awards -- Watch

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ broadcast of the virtual, pandemic-delayed Academy of Country Music Awards averaged 6.6 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, down about 33 percent from last year (when it aired in-season, in April) but still dominating Wednesday in both measures.

Elsewhere….

NBC | America’s Got Talent (5.1 mil/0.6) dropped a few eyeballs week-to-week but held onto its season low in the demo.

THE CW | The 100 (683K/0.2) and Coroner (754K/0.1) were both steady in the demo, with the former delivering its largest audience in 11 episodes.

ABC | The Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris special did 1.4 mil/0.2.

