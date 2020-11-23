NBC Eyes Finding Forrester Series, With a Major Mentor Change-Up

RELATED STORIES The Blacklist EP Warns 'Liz and Red Are Going to War' After Episode 2 Shocker

NBC is developing a series adaptation of the Gus Van Sant film Finding Forrester, with a couple of changes to the late Sean Connery‘s titular character.

The 2000 movie starred future Blindspot star Rob Brown as Jamal Wallace, a basketball player who, because he scored exceptionally high on a statewide standardized exam, is sent to a prestigious prep school in Manhattan. There, he eventually befriends reclusive writer William Forrester (played by Connery, who died in late October).

The prospective NBC series — which is being written by The Chi co-executive producers TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson — meanwhile “examines the cost of success and the price of redemption through the unique bond between two gifted Black writers: a homeless 16-year-old orphan who leverages his basketball skills to hustle his way into an ultra-competitive elite boarding school, and a reclusive lesbian author whose career was ruined by a public scandal.”

Brady and Newson will serve as EPs on the Sony Pictures/Unanimous Media production alongside director Tim Story, Stephen Curry, Sharla Sumpter Bridgett and Erick Peyton.

Our sister site Deadline first reported on the development.