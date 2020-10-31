Sean Connery, James Bond Star and Oscar Winner, Dead at 90

RELATED STORIES Best TV Villains, Ranked: 50 Baddies From Alias, Vampire Diaries, Dynasty, Game of Thrones, Arrow and More

International film star Sean Connery, who portrayed James Bond in seven different films, has died at the age of 90. His death was confirmed by his family, as reported by the BBC.

Known for his good looks and heaps of charisma, Connery spent more than 40 years on screen as one of the world’s most renowned leading men. He was known as one of the best actors to portray Ian Fleming’s superspy, Agent 007, but the actor also served up starring performances in films like The Wind and the Lion, The Man Who Would Be King, Murder on the Orient Express, The Hunt for Red October, The Rock, and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

In 1987, he took on the role of tough Irish cop Jim Malone in Depression-era Chicago in Brian De Palma’s 1987 movie The Untouchables. The role earned Connery his one and only Oscar, for Best Supporting Actor.

The Scot spent plenty of time on the small screen earlier in his career, starring in televised versions of plays and assorted TV-movies. His TV credits include An Age of Kings in 1960, Macbeth and Anna Karenina in 1961, and assorted Plays of the Week for ITV and BBC.

Connery is survived by his second wife, Micheline Roquebrune, whom he married in 1975; his son, actor Jason Connery; and a grandson.