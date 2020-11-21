Masked Singer: All the Clues You Need Heading Into the Thanksgiving Episode

You may not be able to gather together with family and friends this Thanksgiving, but look on the bright side: Your Masked Singer friends will be there for you — on a different night — to ease the sting of this atypical holiday. And hey, they’re already masked!

This week’s episode saw the season’s first double elimination. At the end of the hour, both Serpent and Whatchamcallit were asked to go home. And when they were unmasked, the big snake was revealed to be singing spinal surgeon Dr. Elvis Francois, while the big… shag carpet? was revealed to be NBA star Lonzo Ball.

Now, ahead of the Group C Finals on Thursday (Fox, 8/7c), it’s time to revisit our comprehensive collection of clues. Our mission is clear but the work is cut out for us: Identify the celebs beneath the costumes before they’re unmasked. Is Sun the country singer we suspect she is? Is Serpent an essential worker with pipes of gold? We’ve got our guesses, but we want to know what you think, too.

As we’ve done all season, we’ll continue to update the gallery at right with information gleaned from this week’s show, and we’ll add our (and some of your) thoughts about who’s beneath the costumes. So let’s get at it! Log your thoughts, theories and evolving guesses in the comments section!