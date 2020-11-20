Ratings: Supernatural Draws Largest Audience in Nearly 2 Years With Finale

RELATED STORIES Supernatural's Killer Revival Puzzle? Undoing Low on Spirits? Fresh Prince Star MIA for OG Aunt Viv? And More Qs

As Supernatural‘s polarized fan base debates the merits of the long-running drama’s series finale, one thing is indisputable: A lot of folks watched.

Nearly 1.4 million viewers witnessed the Winchester Bros.’ swan song on Thursday, which represented Supernatural‘s largest audience since April 2019. It also marked The CW’s biggest total-viewer tally in the Thursday-at-9 pm time slot since an Arrow episode in Jan. 2018.

TVLine readers gave the sendoff an average grade of “B-.”

In other non-NFL fare, Grey’s Anatomy led Thursday in the demo (with a 1.2 rating), while Young Sheldon delivered the night’s largest audience (7.1 million viewers).

A Million Little Things (4 mil/0.7) returned steady, matching its Season 2 averages. The opener notched an average grade of “B+” from TVLine readers.