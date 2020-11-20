Family Guy: New Mayor Sam Elliott Has a Weird, Sexy Message for Meg — Watch

RELATED STORIES 9-1-1: Lone Star: Gina Torres Joins the Team in Ominous Season 2 Poster

No one could ever truly replace Family Guy‘s Adam West, but its new mayor (guest voice Sam Elliott) will still try to win over the people of Quahog the best way he knows how — ripping on Meg.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of Elliott’s debut as Wild Wild West, the cousin of the town’s late mayor, from Sunday’s episode (Fox, 9:30/8:30c). Per the official synopsis, “Lois and Peter are divided by differing views on who the next Mayor of Quahog should be. Upset at Lois’ first choice, Peter seeks out the late Mayor Adam West’s cousin, Wild Wild West.”

In our clip, Meg makes a special request of Wild Wild — that he record an outgoing voicemail message for her in the style of Elliott’s truck commercials. Without giving too much away, we’ll just say that he finds new and creative ways of comparing Meg’s body to that of a rugged automobile.

Quahog’s former mayor was voiced by TV legend Adam West from 2000 until his death in 2017. The character’s final appearance was in a May 2019 episode, appropriately titled “Adam West High.”

Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive sneak peek of Quahog’s new mayor in action, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.