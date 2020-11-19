DMZ Adaptation, Based on DC Comics, Snags Limited-Series Order at HBO Max

RELATED STORIES Wonder Woman 1984 to Premiere on HBO Max This Christmas

Civil war will officially be waged at HBO Max: The streamer has handed a limited-series order to DMZ, an adaptation of the DC comic book series by Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli.

Initially ordered to pilot in October 2019, the four-part DMZ series is set during a second American civil war that leaves Manhattan a demilitarized zone (DMZ), destroyed and isolated from the rest of the world. Rosario Dawson (Marvel’s Luke Cage) stars as fearless and fierce medic Alma Ortega, who sets out on a harrowing journey to find the son she lost at the war’s onset. Meanwhile, Parco Delgado (Star‘s Benjamin Bratt), the popular and deadly leader of a powerful gang in the DMZ, wants to rule this new world — and will stop at nothing to secure that outcome.

Throughout the series, “Alma must contend with the gangs, militias, demagogues and warlords that control this lawless no man’s land,” the logline reads. “In doing so, she becomes the unlikely source of what everyone here has lost: hope.”

Roberto Patino (Westworld, Sons of Anarchy) will serve as showrunner and executive-produce with Ava DuVernay (When They See Us); DuVernay also directed the pilot episode. The cast also includes Hoon Lee (Banshee), Freddy Miyares (When They See Us) and Jordan Preston Carter (The Haves and the Have Nots).

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring this epic to the screen with my boundary-pushing partners at WBTV and HBO Max, a sublime cast led by Rosario and Benjamin, and my partner and friend, the inimitable and ever-inspiring Ava DuVernay,” Patino said in a statement. “DMZ offers up an explosive playground which, more than anything else, exalts the resilience of community and the human spirit. I can’t wait to welcome the die-hard fans of the comic books and new viewers alike to this intoxicating, haunting and inspiring world.”

Production on DMZ will begin in 2021. Are you planning to watch this latest comic book adaptation? Tell us below!