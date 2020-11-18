Mary-Louise Parker and Nick Offerman Cast as Colin Kaepernick's Parents in Netflix's Colin in Black & White

RELATED STORIES Virgin River Stars Reflect on Jack and Mel's 'Pivotal' First Kiss Ahead of Season 2: 'It Was a Huge Moment'

Mary-Louise Parker and Nick Offerman are the proud parents of a Kaepernick!

The respective Weeds and Parks and Recreation vets have been tapped to play the adoptive parents of Colin Kaepernick in Colin in Black & White, Netflix’s upcoming limited series about the athlete and activist’s upbringing.

Parker’s Teresa Kaepernick and Offerman’s Rick Kaepernick must navigate what it means to raise a Black child in a predominantly white family and community. As previously reported, Jaden Michael will portray the adolescent-era title character.

Colin in Black & White is a six-episode drama that will “provide an introspective look at Kaepernick’s adolescent years as a Black teen growing up with a white adopted family. It will follow his journey to become a great quarterback while defining his identity and lending meaningful insight into the acts and experiences that led him to become the activist he is today.”

Kaepernick will narrate the series as his present-day self.

“Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens,” Kaepernick said when the bio-series was first announced in June. “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”

Michael Starrbury (When They See Us) is writing and serving as showrunner, and will exec-produce alongside Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay.