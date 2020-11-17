TV Ratings: The Neighborhood Tops Monday, 'Musical' Bull Eyes Lows

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ The Neighborhood opened Season 3 with 6 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating (pending possible adjustment due to NFL preemptions), which is right on par with its previous average and led Monday in the demo. TVLine readers gave the BLM-themed episode an average grade of “B-“; read post mortem.

Bob Hearts Abishola (5.6 mil/0.7, TVLine reader grade “A”; read post mortem) and All Rise (4.6 mil/0.6, TVLine reader grade “A-“; read post mortem) also returned steady in the demo, though the latter tied its smallest audience. Bull (4.9 mil/0.5) hit and tied series lows with its surprise “musical” episode.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice (6.8 mil/0.8) slipped two tenths week-to-week but led Monday in total viewers. Weakest Link (3 mil/0.5) was steady.

ABC | Dancing With the Stars (5.5 mil/0.8) dipped, while The Good Doctor slipped yet again, to new lows of 4.2 mil/0.5 (though 80% welcome the non-COVID storyline).

FOX | L.A.’s Finest (1.5 mil/0.3) and Filthy Rich (1.1 mil/0.2) both dipped.

THE CW | Whose Line (1.18 mil/0.2) was steady in the demo, while the Penn & Teller: Fool Us season finale (1.25 mil/0.2) ticked up — pending possible adjustment due to NFL preemptions.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Please see prospectus for discussion of risks.

