Law & Order: SVU: Wentworth Miller to Return as ADA Isaiah Holmes

Wentworth Miller isn’t quite done with the criminal justice system, after all.

The Prison Break star, who recently announced he would no longer be involved with the Fox franchise he led, is set to reprise his role of Isaiah Holmes on NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, TVLine has learned.

When Holmes appears in an upcoming episode, he’ll recently have been promoted to lead the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Civil Rights Unit. Carisi will request Holmes’ assistance when one of Holmes’ former classmates becomes the subject of an investigation. (Side note: With this promotion, anyone else thinking/hoping that Holmes might show up on Chris Meloni’s forthcoming SVU spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime?)

Miller’s SVU episode is slated to air in early 2021. He first guest-starred as Holmes in Season 21.

In early November, Miller took to social media to explain why he was bowing out of any future iterations of the highly popular Prison Break.

“I’m out. Of PB. Officially,” he declared to fans in an Instagram post on Sunday, before explaining, “I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told).

“So… no more Michael,” continued the actor, who came out as gay in 2013. “If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry.”

In addition to Prison Break, Miller’s TV credits include Madam Secretary, D.C.’s Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash.