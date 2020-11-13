Tony Hale's The Mysterious Benedict Society Moves to Disney+ From Hulu

RELATED STORIES Mandalorian Recap: This Is the (Other) Way -- Who's Hunting the Darksaber?

Mandalorian Recap: This Is the (Other) Way -- Who's Hunting the Darksaber? WandaVision: Disney+'s First Marvel Series Gets January Premiere Date

The headquarters of The Mysterious Benedict Society have moved.

The adventure series starring Tony Hale was originally slated for Hulu but now will premiere on Disney+, TVLine has learned.

The upcoming show is based on Trenton Lee Stewart’s young-adult novel about four gifted orphans who are recruited by Hale’s character, an eccentric benefactor named Mr. Benedict. The children are placed undercover at aa boarding school known as The Institute, where they are tasked with dismantling an evil plot. Hale also plays Benedict’s malevolent twin brother Mr. Curtain.

“The Mysterious Benedict Society is a beautifully executed adaptation of the celebrated and beloved book series. It’s original, clever and fun for the whole family, which makes it the perfect fit for Disney+,” said Dana Walden, chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, via statement. “One of the great benefits to creators of working with our company is that we have a platform that’s right for every series, and having seen the first few episodes of this show, there is no better home for it than Disney+.”

The series was created by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay (R.I.P.D.), who added via statement: “We are so thrilled that Disney+ will be the home for our show. What a great place to be! It’s a beautiful thing to feel as supported and inspired as we have, every step of the way, by our entire team at 20th [Television], Hulu and the Disney family; and we are honored and gratified by the belief in the show this represents.”

In addition to Veep vet Hale, the series’ cast includes Kristen Schaal (Last Man on Earth), Ryan Hurst (The Walking Dead), MaameYaa Boafo (Ramy), Gia Sandhu (Kim’s Convenience) and Seth Carr (Brooklyn Nine-Nine). Todd Slavkin and Darren Swimmer will serve as showrunners.

The Mysterious Benedict Society will bow sometime in 2021.