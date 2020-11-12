The Resident: Chastain Park's Doctors Are Feeling Blue in Season 4 Poster

RELATED STORIES The Resident to Include Coronavirus Storyline in Season 4 Premiere

The Resident to Include Coronavirus Storyline in Season 4 Premiere The Resident Season 4 Adds HTGAWM's Conrad Ricamora as Bell's [Spoiler]

The official poster for The Resident‘s fourth season is more than just an ad for the drama’s new episodes: It’s also an excellent tutorial on proper face mask etiquette. (Mouths and noses covered, Fox viewers!)

TVLine has an exclusive look at the key art, which features a tagline that teases the show’s upcoming coronavirus plot: “Every crisis has a front line.” As co-creator Amy Holden Jones shared in July, the ongoing pandemic will play out on The Resident‘s Season 4 premiere as it addresses “the early days of the outbreak, focusing on the effect on our hero doctors and nurses as they risk their lives daily.”

“Long-term, sadly, the after-effects of COVID-19 will go on, even after we have a vaccine, and we’ll be there to show that, as well,” Jones added.

The medical drama will also welcome at least one new face in Season 4: How to Get Away With Murder‘s Conrad Ricamora will recur as Jake Wong, a gay plastic surgeon who is also Dr. Bell’s former stepson from a previous marriage.

The Resident returns for Season 4 on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 8/7c on Fox (see the network’s full midseason schedule here). Scroll down to view the exclusive key art, then drop a comment with your hopes for the new season!