TVLine Items: Power Book II Trailer, BattleBots Return Date and More

“Tariq, are you fundamentally good or bad?”

That’s the question presented in a new trailer for Power Book II: Ghost, which returns for its midseason premiere on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8/7c, Starz has announced. Season 1’s first five episodes will air back-to-back ahead of the show’s return, starting at 2:45 pm ET/PT on Dec. 6.

Picking up shortly after the events of Power, the spinoff follows Tariq St. Patrick as he “grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed,” per the official synopsis. “Not to mention the academic rigors of the Ivy League university Tariq is attending to earn his inheritance. Truly on his own for the first time in his life, Tariq is forced to split his time between school and hustling to pay for Davis MacLean, the fame-hungry defense lawyer who is Tasha’s only hope of getting out of jail and escaping prosecution by newly minted U.S. Attorney Cooper Saxe.

“With no better options, Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada, that’s been at it far longer than him. As Tariq tries to balance his drug operation with his grades, love life, and family, he figures out that the only way to avoid the same fate his father met is to become him — only better.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* BattleBots will return Thursday, Dec. 3 on Discovery Channel, following a pandemic-related production shutdown earlier this year, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Kathleen Robertson (Murder in the First) has joined the ABC medical drama pilot Triage, playing the Chief of Surgery at New York Trinity, our sister site Deadline reports.

* MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time, a 90-minute special hosted by Vanessa Hudgens honoring the best film and TV moments from the ’80s until now, will air Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8 pm.

* E! has renewed reality series Botched, The Bradshaw Bunch and E! True Hollywood Story for additional seasons, per Deadline.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker, a Shondaland documentary about Debbie Allen and her reimagining of the classic ballet, which is performed annually by students from the Debbie Allen Dance Academy. The film premieres Friday, Nov. 27.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?