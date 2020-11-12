Chicago Fire Shuts Down Production in Wake of Multiple Positive COVID Tests

The mothership of NBC’s #OneChicago franchise is hitting the pause button amid a COVID-19 outbreak on set.

As first reported by Deadline, Chicago Fire has halted production for two weeks after multiple members of the series’ production team tested positive for coronavirus. The work stoppage began on Nov. 8.

Chicago Fire — which launched its ninth season on Wednesday (read our recap) — restarted production in early October following a seven-month, COVID-imposed shutdown.

Sibling series Chicago Med similarly suspended production for two weeks last month after two crew members tested positive for the virus.

The news comes as the U.S. is experiencing an alarming new surge in COVID cases.