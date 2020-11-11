Arnold Schwarzenegger Spy Drama From Scorpion EP Lands at Netflix

RELATED STORIES Arnold Schwarzenegger to Lead Spy Drama From Scorpion Creator

The Running Man has found a place to stay for a while: Netflix has handed a script-to-series commitment to a spy drama starring action movie icon Arnold Schwarzenegger, according to our sister site Deadline.

The untitled project, which was first announced back in August, is an hour-long international spy adventure that centers on Schwarzenegger’s character and his daughter, played by Monica Barbaro (Chicago Justice, UnREAL). Scorpion creator Nick Santora will serve as creator and executive producer.

This marks Schwarzenegger’s first regular scripted TV role. He is, of course, best known for starring in action movies like The Terminator, Predator and Total Recall, along with comedies like Kindergarten Cop and Twins. (He also took time out of his busy schedule to serve as California’s governor from 2003 to 2011.) Schwarzenegger has made appearances on the small screen before, notably as Donald Trump’s replacement as host of NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice, which tanked after a single season with him at the helm.

Schwarzenegger has also signed on to star in Amazon’s Outrider, a Western event series set in the Oklahoma Indian Territory in the late 1800s. He will play a ruthless Federal Marshal who teams up with a deputy to track down a legendary outlaw in the wilderness.