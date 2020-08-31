Arnold Schwarzenegger to Lead Spy Drama From Scorpion Creator

RELATED STORIES Arnold Schwarzenegger to Saddle Up for Amazon Western Event Series

If you’ve heard that action star-turned-California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has a new TV project, [Kindergarten Cop voice] it’s not a rumor!

Schwarzenegger will star in and executive-produce an hourlong TV series from Scorpion creator Nick Santora, our sister site Deadline reports.

The potential series is in the works at Skydance Productions and is described as an international spy drama that centers on a father and daughter. Schwarzenegger would play the father; the daughter reportedly has not yet been cast. No network or streaming service is attached yet.

If the project comes to fruition, it will mark Schwarzenegger’s first scripted television role. He previously served as host of NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice for one season, but left the job in 2017, blaming the show’s former host for a ratings hit. “When people found out that Trump was still involved as executive producer and was still receiving money from the show, then half the people [started] boycotting it,” he said at the time. “With Trump being involved in the show, people have a bad taste and don’t want to… support the show.”

Schwarzenegger was a bodybuilder who was crowned Mr. Universe before he began a movie career than included The Terminator and its sequels, Predator, Total Recall, Kindergarten Cop and Twins. He later went into politics, running as a Republican and serving as California’s governor from 2003 to 2011.

