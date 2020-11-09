Alex Trebek 'Truly Humbled' by TCA's 2020 Career Achievement Award — Watch His Acceptance Speech

RELATED STORIES Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Dead at 80

Following Alex Trebek‘s death on Sunday, the Television Critics Association has released the Jeopardy! host’s acceptance speech from earlier this year, when he received the group’s Career Achievement Award for 2020.

According to a new post on the TCA website, the association “voted overwhelmingly” to honor Trebek with this year’s award, citing “his unparalleled legacy as one of television’s most enduring and best-loved personalities.”

In his acceptance speech at the September ceremony, which was held virtually, Trebek named several previous recipients of the award, which dates back to 1985: “People like Walter Cronkite, David Brinkley, my good friends Lucille Ball and Betty White, Johnny Carson, Bob Hope, Fred Rogers, Sid Caesar, Carol Burnett, Oprah Winfrey — and now, Alex Trebek,” he said. “I am truly humbled and most appreciative. Thank you so very much.”

Trebek passed away Sunday after a nearly two-year battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Though his career included several other variety and game shows, he was best known for hosting Jeopardy! for the last 36 years. At the time of his death, Trebek had presided over more than 8,000 episodes of the quiz show, and he had planned to remain host until at least 2022, when his new contract expired.

TV hosts, former Jeopardy! contestants and other celebrities honored Trebek on social media following the news of his death; read their tributes here, and watch Trebek’s TCA acceptance speech below.