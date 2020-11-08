Alex Trebek, R.I.P.: Ryan Seacrest, Jimmy Kimmel, Ken Jennings and More Pay Tribute to the Veteran Host

RELATED STORIES Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Dead at 80

Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Dead at 80 The Craziest Thing Just Happened on Jeopardy! -- Even Alex Trebek Was Floored (WATCH VIDEO)

Following the news of Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek‘s death Sunday, fellow TV hosts and other stars flooded social media to pay their respects to the longtime host.

Trebek died after a battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. According to an official statement from the show, the host passed away “peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends.”

Shortly after the news broke, American Idol‘s Ryan Seacrest paid tribute via Twitter, writing, “Alex Trebek was like a family member who I watched every night. I remember going to the set to watch him tape a show before I started my TV career. He was a big influence and one of a kind. Rest In Peace, Alex.”

“Couldn’t we have one nice weekend?” tweeted Jimmy Kimmel, host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “A kind gentleman whose excellence was so consistent, it was easy to take for granted. Rest well, Mr. Trebek.”

“Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy for 36 years. What an incredible career and remarkable life,” commented Ellen DeGeneres. “I’m sending love to his family and fans.”

Jeopardy‘s GOATs were also quick to share thoughts, starting with Ken Jennings. “Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him,” Jennings wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of the two men taking a selfie. And in a follow-up tweet: “Thinking today about his family and his Jeopardy! family — which, in a way, included millions of us.”

Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him. pic.twitter.com/CdHCcbqmp2 — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 8, 2020

“It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this courageous man while he fought the battle of his life,” James Holzhauer, another of the show’s GOATs tweeted. “You will never be replaced in our hearts, Alex.

“Alex was so much more than a host. He was an impartial arbiter of truth and facts in a world that needs exactly that. He was someone you could count on to entertain you every weekday, even when his health barely allowed it. And he was an underrated rapper,” Holzhauer wrote alongside the following clip:

Alex was so much more than a host. He was an impartial arbiter of truth and facts in a world that needs exactly that. He was someone you could count on to entertain you every weekday, even when his health barely allowed it. And he was an underrated rapper: pic.twitter.com/ybvp7RlvjH — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) November 8, 2020

The last of Jeopardy‘s greatest, Brad Rutter, shared: “Just gutted. There will never be another. RIP, Alex, and thank you so much for everything.”

“My heart is so sad over the passing of the classiest game show host of all time!!!” tweeted Family Feud host Steve Harvey. “His style was real to me … condolences to his entire family and fans #AlexTrebek.”

The Bachelor‘s Chris Harrison added: “We lost a hosting legend today and a real gentleman Alex Trebek. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and his Jeopardy family.”

Access Hollywood anchor and Saved by the Bell actor Mario Lopez shared, “An inspiring, strong, distinguished legend of a man. What is Alex Trebek? #RIP.”

An inspiring, strong, distinguished legend of a man.

What is Alex Trebek? #RIP pic.twitter.com/bzumNChYWq — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) November 8, 2020

“RIP Alex Trebek. A true, true gentleman and courageous hero,” wrote Viola Davis. “May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

George Takei praised Trebek’s wealth of knowledge throughout the years before writing, “Your final battle with cancer was heroic, and we are heartbroken that it has taken you from us. I’ll take ‘Great TV Personas of Our Time’ for $800. The heavens have all the answers now.”

Seinfeld‘s Jason Alexander wrote, “He was a sweet, smart and graceful gentleman always and will be missed as he rests in gentle peace. Who is Alex Trebek? #RIPAlexTrebek.”