Supernatural Photos: [Spoiler] Returns to Help in the Penultimate Episode

Following the tragic events of this week’s Supernatural, Dean and Sam are going to need all the help they can get — and they do get some assistance from an angelic source in newly released photos from next Thursday’s episode (The CW, 8/7).

In the show’s penultimate installment, titled “Inherit the Earth,” “everything is on the line as the battle against God continues,” per the official synopsis. Plus, “a familiar face returns to join the fight.” As you can see in the attached gallery, that would be the archangel Michael (played by Jake Abel), who is still using Dean and Sam’s half-brother Adam as his vessel, so hopefully, he’ll allow the third Winchester to come out to play.

In talking about all the returning favorites coming back over the course of the final episodes, co-showrunner Andrew Dabb previously told TVLine, “it’s [about] the size of what’s happening. When big players move like this, they create ripple effects, and those ripple effects hit people who are close to it. Like Michael, for example, is very close to the God-like action.”

Elsewhere in the first look, Dean and Sam sure do appear defeated, and who can blame them after they lost everyone during this week’s emotional episode?

Scroll through the gallery for a preview (or click here for direct access), then hit the comments with your thoughts.