SEAL Team's Return Pushed Back a Week, Gets Two-Hour Premiere

Here’s an election result you weren’t anticipating: As a ripple effect of the news specials that shook up this past Wednesday’s primetime lineup, SEAL Team‘s return has been pushed into December.

The military drama was originally set to open Season 4 on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Instead, that night will serve up a double leg of The Amazing Race (starting at 8/7c), followed by the fourth episode of S.W.A.T.’s upcoming new season (which premieres Nov. 11).

SEAL Team will then kick off its new season with a double-episode premiere airing Wednesday, Dec. 2 starting at 9 pm.

In the first hour, titled “God of War” and directed by series lead David Boreanaz, Bravo Team enters enemy territory in the snowy Spin Ghar Mountain Range to capture Al-Hazred, the terrorist group leader of and son of the HVT that Jason took down early in his career and made him Bravo One. When the team is attacked, Jason and Cerberus, Bravo’s canine member, are separated from the others.

Then in “Forever War,” Bravo Team goes underground to search booby-trapped tunnels for Al-Hazred.

