The Blacklist's Liz Seeks to Destroy a 'Vulnerable' Red in Season 8 Trailer

Liz Keen has disowned Raymond Reddington plenty of times in the past — but it seems this one could actually stick.

In a new teaser for The Blacklist‘s eighth season, Liz doubles down on her nascent alliance with biological mother Katarina Rostova, with whom Liz sided in the drama’s makeshift Season 7 finale.

“Reddington killed your father and was responsible for the death of the man you loved,” Katarina reminds a vengeful Liz in the video above, while Red himself admits, “I’ve met my share of killers. But not one like Elizabeth.”

Here’s the official logline for the upcoming episodes: “With his back against the wall, Reddington faces his most formidable enemy yet: Elizabeth Keen. Aligned with her mother, infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova, Liz must decide how far she is willing to go to find out why Reddington has entered her life and what his endgame really is. The fallout between Reddington and Keen will have devastating consequences for all that lie in their wake, including the Task Force they helped to create.”

But the Season 8 description makes no mention of Red’s ongoing health issues, which severely threatened his life in the Season 7 conclusion. As series creator Jon Bokenkamp previously told TVLine, “Red’s not a weak guy by any means, but these health issues aren’t going to go away, and he won’t be able to continue to deny them. It’s absolutely something we plan to explore next season.”

The Blacklist — which, like most fall shows this year, had its return delayed by the coronavirus pandemic — will be back for Season 8 on Friday, Nov. 13 at 8/7c on NBC.