Connecting Cancelled at NBC, Remaining Episodes to Air on Peacock

Connecting has lost its connection… and they can’t even blame it on a faulty wi-fi. NBC has pulled the pandemic comedy from its Thursday night time slot, the network confirmed on Monday, effectively cancelling it after one season. The remaining four episodes “will air solely on Peacock and NBC.com,” per a network source; Superstore encores will take its place on Thursdays at 8:30/7:30c.

Filmed remotely during the coronavirus pandemic, Connecting followed a group of friends who were forced by quarantine restrictions to only spend time together via video chat. (The pilot took place on March 29, 2020, at the very beginning of the near-nationwide lockdown.) The ensemble cast included Otmara Marrero (StartUp), Parvesh Cheena (Outsourced), Ely Henry (Suburgatory) and Keith Powell (30 Rock). Blindspot’s Martin Gero was a co-creator and executive producer.

Connecting debuted last month on NBC, with the premiere earning a “C” grade from TVLine readers. Across four outings, it has averaged 1.5 million total viewers and just over a 0.3 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers), at one point falling below a million viewers.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Will you miss Connecting? And will you follow it to Peacock? Drop your thoughts on the cancellation in a comment below.