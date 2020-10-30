Is It Celebrity Big Brother Time? Was Walking Dead Reunion Romantic? Did This Is Us Use Wrong Randall? More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about shows including The Queen’s Gambit, This Is Us, Big Brother and Superstore!

1 | As The Queen’s Gambit‘s Beth kept skipping school to sneak off to tournaments in early episodes, did not one teacher/administrator ever read a news story about the local girl’s successes and realize the dates coincided with her “sick” days? (Similarly, how did Mr. Wheatley never try to weasel back into his ward’s life, as she made the cover of Life et al?) Turning to the finale, wouldn’t Mr. Shaibel’s eulogy have mentioned his early mentoring of a national chess champion? And were you kinda steamed that Beth never paid him back the $10?

2 | How did Who Wants to Be a Millionaire‘s Julie Bowen not choose her certified genius Modern Family son, Nolan Gould, as her helper?

3 | Does the intimacy of COVID-safe Card Sharks actually work in its favor, allowing for more banter between players and their guests — as well as some good-natured heckling by the opponent’s own entourage?

4 | Was anyone not reduced to tears by the stunningly romantic reunion of The Walking Dead‘s Dwight and Sherry on Fear the Walking Dead? Also, isn’t it hard (if not impossible) to remember how much we all hated him when the Savior shot an arrow through Denise’s eye?

5 | Why was the school inside which the gang hid on The Walking Dead: World Beyond decorated top to bottom in craft-store plastic plants? And when Iris and Silas smashed an empty’s head between the steel doors of the gymnasium, shouldn’t it have been crushed like a melon?

6 | Considering The Undoing made such a point of Elena being in a far lower tax bracket than the other private-school moms, how was she able to afford the presumably steep membership dues at the same high-end sports club that Grace belonged to?

7 | On Fargo, how, exactly, did grazing Gaetano’s head with a bullet manage to knock him unconscious?

8 | Are we missing something, or did Ginger and Becky’s almost-kiss on Filthy Rich come out of absolutely nowhere? And would Eugene hurry up and reveal himself already?!

9 | Shouldn’t The Voice‘s coaches have been a lot more (or at all) embarrassed to admit that they didn’t recognize Queen’s “The Show Must Go On”? Like, seriously?

10 | You mean to tell us that Dancing With the Stars used a Billie Eilish track on Villains Night, and it wasn’t “Bad Guy”?

11 | How strict are the privacy guidelines ABC’s Emergency Call abides by that they can’t show drone footage of the actual areas where incidents took place? (How many times can we fly over that same forest area in Alaska?)

12 | Is AMC’s Soulmates kind of undercutting its very premise but not depicting any rousing Soul Connex success stories?

13 | What are the chances that Saved by the Bell‘s Spencer (who first appeared in Tuesday’s full-length trailer) is related to another Bayside alum? Does Screech have a son? Or perhaps he’s the offspring of — #DeepCut alert! — Good Morning, Miss Bliss‘ Mikey?

14 | Did you gain a whole new appreciation for This Is Us‘ Miguel and Toby as they bonded over the One Day at a Time reboot? Speaking of the pair, has Toby been calling stepdad-in-law Miguel “Migs” all this time and we’ve just been blocking it out? Meanwhile, TVLine reader Nicole asks: “Randall would have been 15 when Jonny Gammage was killed, so why did they use Young Randall in the flashback instead of Teen Randall?”

15 | As strongly as The Bachelorette‘s Yosef felt about the way Clare was treating the guys, maybe “atrocity” wasn’t quite the right word? And did you catch Clare slipping and referring to Dale as her “fiancé” (!) already?

16 | Big Brother‘s Season 23 renewal is great news, but is anyone else secretly hoping for a new Celebrity Big Brother this winter? And on the All-Stars finale, couldn’t Enzo have waited, say, 10 more seconds after Nicole’s eviction before he wrapped Cody in a gigantic thank-you hug?

17 | Anyone else mildly peeved at The Amazing Race‘s Will and James? They were mad at Leo and Alana for helping another team last week, but then spent the entire third leg… helping other teams? Also, with Leo and Alana surviving the U-Turn, do you think the couple will get their revenge on Will and James?

18 | Does American Ninja Warrior fully demo new obstacles for the athletes about to face them, so that they know, for example, how to properly dismount Dragon’s Back?

19 | Didn’t The Conners‘ indoor trick-or-treat experience look like a lot of fun? Wasn’t it nice to see Michael Fishman’s DJ (who also directed the episode) get an actual storyline? And what are the chances that Jerry Garcia Conner is currently at a farm upstate with his cousin Andy, Happy Days‘ Chuck Cunningham and Family Matters‘ Judy Winslow?

20 | Did Whoopi Goldberg seem to be having a lot of fun with her sometimes-sassy narration of The Con‘s episode on Operation Varsity Blues?

21 | Is Jennifer Morrison a lock to star in Why Women Kill Season 3, following Ginny Goodwin’s Season 1 run and Lana Parrilla’s Season 2 casting?

22 | Even with the gender flip, what CBS exec looks at the premise for Einstein and thinks, “Ooh, we haven’t done almost exactly this before”?

23 | So, Star Trek: Discovery‘s Book is from the 32nd century and not from Earth… and yet he still uses the very British exclamation “Bollocks!”?

24 | When watching Superstore, were you surprised by the number of extras in such close proximity? Which anecdote did you find most terrifying/amusing: that Topher Grace is infiltrating Glenn’s panic dreams and clubbing him to death, or that Sandra’s bus driver is potentially breaking into her home every night and lurking over her bed? And for those of you who watched both This Is Us and Superstore this week, which NBC series gave your preferred reaction to the news that Tom Hanks had COVID?

25 | If Supernatural‘s Billie takes over and everyone gets sent back to where they belong, doesn’t that mean that Sam and Dean — who have both died multiple times — would also die again?

26 | How long before the pandemic was this week’s Match Game taped that Alec Baldwin brought up Joel McHale’s eponymous Netflix show… which was cancelled way back in August 2018?

