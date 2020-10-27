TV Ratings: The Voice Slips, Ties DWTS and Big Brother for Monday Win

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice drew 7.3 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, down 11 percent and two tenths week-to-week and landing in a three-way tie for the Monday demo win. (Read recap.)

Leading out of that, Weakest Link (3.7 mil/0.6) slipped to hit and tie reboot lows. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere:

ABC | Pending possible adjustment due to NFL preemption, Dancing With the Stars (6.1 mil/1.0, read recap) and Emergency Call (3.6 mil/0.6) are both currently up.

CBS | Big Brother (3.8 mil/1.0) ticked up week-to-week. Leading out of Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event (819K/0.2), One Day at a Time‘s final Season 4 double pump averaged 975K/0.2.

FOX | Following last week’s NFL-infused outings, L.A’s Finest (1.7 mil/0.4) and Filthy Rich (1.4 mil/0.3) returned to normal demo levels but slipped to audience lows.

THE CW | Whose Line (1.1 mil.0.2) was up, Penn & Teller (840K/0.2) steady.

