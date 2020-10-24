John Mulaney to Host SNL

RELATED STORIES SNL Parodies Second Debate, Casts Maya Rudolph as Kristen Welker — Plus, Rudy Giuliani Pulls Another 'Borat'

John Mulaney can’t stay away from Saturday Night Live. Just eight months after his last appearance, the stand-up comedian (and former SNL scribe) is set to return for his fourth hosting stint on Oct. 31, with musical guest The Strokes.

Mulaney made his SNL hosting debut fewer than three years ago, in April 2018. That episode is fondly remembered for the “Diner Lobster” sketch, which spawned spiritual sequels “Bodega Bathroom” and “Airport Sushi” (featuring Jake Gyllenhaal and David Byrne; watch here).

The episode will also mark The Strokes’ fourth appearance on SNL. They previously served as musical guest in 2002, 2006 and 2011.

Saturday Night Live returned for its 46th season on Oct. 3, with Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae and Adele filling in as hosts for the first four episodes. Musical guests have included Megan Thee Stallion, Jack White, Justin Bieber and H.E.R.

NBC has yet to announce who will host SNL‘s first post-election episode on Nov. 7.

