Supernatural Recap: Tell Me a Secret

Oh no, Dean’s keeping a secret from Sam. This can’t be good.

On this Thursday’s Supernatural, the Winchesters get a call from Caitlin, the sister of an old friend, Travis, who recently killed himself in a motel room. When Dean and Sam arrive for the funeral, Kaitlin tells them it already took place last week. Lying was the only way she could make sure they would come. Then she reveals that she thinks the monster they hunted as kids is back and that’s what killed Travis.

In flashbacks to 1993, we find young Dean and Sam at a motel, where John drops them off while he’s on a hunt. Dean scoffs at Sam’s college guide book (“This is our life”), then bonds with the cleaning lady daughter, Caitlin, who impresses him with her car knowledge (“Who’s your dad? Knight Rider?” she snarks).

When little Travis is attacked by a witchy woman in the vending machine, Dean goes into hunter mode. But while he’s tracking down the witch’s nest, she comes after Travis and Sam back at the motel. Luckily, Dean arrives in time to cut off her fingers. Thinking the job is done, Dean gives Caitlin his number in case she needs it, but she hopes she never has to use it. As John picks them up, Dean tries to make amends with Sam for his college remark, adding, “We do make a good team, right?”

But back in the present, the worst is not over: Baba Yaga, as Sam identifies her, appears to Dean in the form of his younger self and says, “You know what you have to do. You failed.” Dean is just about to stab himself when Sam arrives to stop him. Dean confesses that back in 1993, he saw all the dead bodies of the missing kids in the witch’s nest, and it messed him so much that he had nightmares for a long time. Dean apologizes to Sam for never telling him about it, but Sam says it’s OK. After all, he was just a kid, and they used to keep a lot of secrets from each other. Oh, Sammy.

Caitlin thinks that Dean has changed from his younger self. When you get older, “you tell the truth more because you know that lies don’t make anything better,” she notes. So after Dean kills Baba Yaga for good this time by destroying her ring, aka the source of her power, he finally comes clean to Sam about the fact that Jack needs to die to defeat Chuck. He also shares what Billie said about it being go-time now that Chuck is done destroying the other worlds.

“I thought we were past stuff like this?!” an angry Sam exclaims. Dean reasons that with Sam’s second guessing and ethical questions about Amara, he couldn’t handle the truth about Jack. If they want to be free of Chuck, they don’t have a choice. As he told Billie, “I need him dead. I don’t have to like every part of the plan.”

Dean tries to apologize for lying, but Sam pleads, “Just drive.”

Supernatural fans, what did you think of “Drag Me Away (From You)”? Hit the comments!