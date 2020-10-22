Fox News Host Melissa Francis Off Air After Gender Pay Complaint (Report)

RELATED STORIES Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and More Fox News Channel Hosts Named in Sexual Assault and Harassment Suit

Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and More Fox News Channel Hosts Named in Sexual Assault and Harassment Suit Tucker Carlson Reacts to Exit of Top Writer Who Authored Racist and Sexist Posts: 'We Don't Endorse Those Words'

Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network host Melissa Francis hasn’t appeared on the networks in weeks, and new reports say that’s because she came to the network with claims of pay disparity based on gender.

The Outnumbered co-host has been with Fox for six years and is in arbitration about the complaint with Fox News Media, the two networks’ parent company, according to reports by the Los Angeles Times and journalist Yashar Ali.

A spokesperson for the company said Francis has not been fired, adding via statement “Fox News Media regularly considers programming changes, including to its daytime lineup, and will launch new formats as appropriate after the election. These changes are being made independent of any other ongoing matter.”

Per the reports, Francis’ complaint claimed she was not paid as much as her male co-workers.

In addition to Outnumbered, a daytime show in which several female Fox personalities and one man discuss current events, Francis also co-anchored Fox Business’ After the Bell with Connell McShane.

Fox News Channel has a history of gender-involved controversies, including former host Gretchen Carlson’s sexual harassment lawsuit against former chairman Roger Ailes, whom former host Megyn Kelly also reportedly claimed had made inappropriate overtures to her in the past. More recently, former Fox Business employee Jennifer Eckhart alleged that fired anchor Ed Henry sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, once while she was restrained in handcuffs, while both worked for the network.