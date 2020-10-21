YOU Season 3: Scott Speedman to Recur as 'Mysterious' Millionaire

RELATED STORIES Virgin River Gets Season 2 Premiere Date at Netflix

Virgin River Gets Season 2 Premiere Date at Netflix Kristen Bell to Headline Rear Window-Like Netflix Limited Series

Scott Speedman is going from the Animal Kingdom to the suburban jungle.

The actor is the latest addition to YOU‘s upcoming third season, our sister site Deadline reports, playing an affluent CEO, husband and “uncommunicative” father named Matthew. His character is described as “reserved, at times mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn, all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath.”

Prior to starring in TNT’s Animal Kingdom as Barry “Baz” Blackwell (2016–2018), Speedman rose to fame as Ben Covington, one third of the iconic love triangle on The WB’s Felicity (1998–2002).

It certainly sounds like Matthew will cross paths with new character Cary (played by The Last Ship‘s Travis Van Winkle), another wealthy guy “who invites Joe into his inner circle,” according to Netflix’s official description.

And Joe isn’t the only person being surrounded by shady new faces. Season 3 is also welcoming Shalita Grant (NCIS: New Orleans) as Sherry, “a ‘mom-fluencer’ who appears down to earth, but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love into her social circle.”

As fans will recall, the Netflix thriller’s second season ended with Joe moving to the suburbs with Love, who is — gasp! — pregnant with their baby. “They’re not soulmates,” star Penn Badgley tells TVLine. “He’s afraid of her at the end. Basically, it’s set up for Season 3 in a way where they would be each other’s arch nemesis.”

Your thoughts about how YOU‘s Season 3 cast is shaping up? Drop ’em in a comment below.