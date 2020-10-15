YOU Season 3 Adds Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle as Joe and Love's New Frenemies in Suburbia

RELATED STORIES YOU's Penn Badgley Reacts to the Second Season's Killer Finale: 'The Twist That Really Got Me Was...'

It sounds like the suburbs won’t be as boring as Joe and Love feared.

Netflix on Thursday announced that Shalita Grant (NCIS: New Orleans, Search Party) and Travis Van Winkle (The Last Ship) are joining the cast of the upcoming third season of YOU as a shady twosome that takes a curious liking to Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti’s characters.

Grant will play Sherry, “a ‘Mom-fluencer’ who appears down to earth, but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love into her social circle.” Meanwhile, Van Winkle will play Cary, a wealthy guy who “invites Joe into his inner circle.”

Check out Netflix’s full announcement below:

Fresh blood joining You Season 3: Shalita Grant will play Sherry, a "Mom-fluencer" who appears down to earth, but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love into her social circle. Travis VanWinkle will play the wealthy Cary, who invites Joe into his inner circle pic.twitter.com/Js70prlmZv — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) October 15, 2020

Speaking with TVLine about the status of Joe and Love’s relationship, Badgley says, “They’re not soulmates. He’s afraid of her at the end [of Season 2]. Basically, it’s set up for Season 3 in a way where they would be each other’s arch nemesis.”

As for the other major Season 2 twist — that Love is pregnant with Joe’s baby! — Badgley isn’t confident in his character’s future as a quality father. “Does he have it in him, in that he’s a human being? Is it possible? Sure,” he tells TVLine. “And if there’s anything that can change a person, it’s parenthood. But I don’t know that Joe can or should change. I certainly don’t know if he will change.”

Season 3 of YOU is slated to premiere sometime in 2021. What are your hopes and predictions? Drop ’em all in a comment below.