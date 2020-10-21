Niecy Nash to Host Daytime Talk Show

RELATED STORIES Drew Barrymore Interviews Her E.T.-Era Self in New Talk Show's First Promo

Move over, Ellen and Wendy, and make room for Niecy.

Niecy Nash has signed on to host her own daytime talk show, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A presentation for the syndicated talk show is expected to be filmed in the near future; CBS Television Distribution — which also produces daytime talkers The Drew Barrymore Show, Dr. Phil and Rachael Ray, among others — will produce the series.

Nash is known mainly for her acting work, starring in TNT’s Claws (which has been renewed for a fourth and final season) and Comedy Central’s Reno 911! (which was recently revived by Quibi). But she has done some hosting work in the past, winning a Daytime Emmy for hosting Style Network’s home makeover show Clean House. She also had a deal in place to host a late-night talk show for TNT, but that never materialized. Nash’s other TV credits include Scream Queens, Getting On and The Soul Man.

If it’s picked up to series, Nash’s show would join a crowded daytime TV field, with Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall and now Drew Barrymore joining established veterans like Ellen DeGeneres and Wendy Williams. Barrymore’s self-titled talk show debuted last month on CBS stations nationwide.

Would you watch Niecy Nash in daytime? Hit the comments and share your thoughts on the news.