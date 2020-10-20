President Trump Cuts 60 Minutes Interview Short (Report)

RELATED STORIES Let's Make a Deal: Socially Distanced Set Features Mostly Virtual Audience

President Donald Trump‘s forthcoming 60 Minutes interview apparently fell short of expectations.

According to CNN, Trump abruptly ended his sit-down with host Lesley Stahl after 45 minutes on Tuesday, and failed to return later for a joint Q&A with Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump’s democratic rival Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris were also interviewed for this Sunday’s special election-themed 60 Minutes.

Without addressing his alleged walk-out, Trump — whose anti-mask rhetoric came back to haunt him when he contracted COVID-19 earlier this month — took aim at Stahl on Twitter for not wearing a mask on White House grounds. “Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me,” he wrote alongside video of Stahl sans mask, before cryptically adding, “Much more to come.”

According to a source, the image of Stahl not wearing a mask was captured immediately following the interview and while she was with the CBS team, all of whom had been tested. “Lesley had a mask on leading into the interviews as appropriate,” maintains the insider.

Indeed, the Commander in Chief later tweeted that “for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about.”

TVLine has reached out to CBS News for comment.