Young Sheldon Season 4 Promo Teases High School Graduation — aka the 'Finale We Didn't Get to See' (Watch)

Young Sheldon‘s COVID-delayed graduation is nigh.

CBS has released the first promo for Season 4 of the Big Bang Theory prequel, which highlights the boy genius’ turn as Medford High valedictorian — and his increasing concerns surrounding college.

As previously reported, the high school commencement was supposed to take place last spring, after Mary agreed to let Sheldon attend East Texas Tech in Season 3’s makeshift finale. The intended finale — which was two days into production when the series was forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic — would have featured the aforementioned milestone, which will now occur in the Nov. 5 premiere (CBS, 8/7c).

“It hurt that we couldn’t finish that one,” series co-creator Steve Molaro told TVLine at the time. “It’s a big moment for the show and in his life… I will tell you the first two days of [what] we shot were remarkable.”

Following graduation, “Sheldon has a breakdown when he realizes he may not be ready for college,” according to the official episode description. In the video above, the future Dr. Cooper has a heart to heart with twin sister Missy, who encourages her brother to face his fears and move forward.

Those looking to catch up on Young Sheldon ahead of its return can find Seasons 1-3 on HBO Max. (TVLine has compiled 30+ Big Bang cameos, Easter eggs and future reveals from the spinoff’s first 65 episodes, which you can view here.)

Are you looking forward to seeing Sheldon’s high school graduation? And what are your hopes for Season 4? Let us know below!