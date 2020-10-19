It's... Fall TV Calendar, The Sequel! 85+ Late October/November Dates to Save

Now that this TV season’s “fall” premieres are behind us, let’s take a look ahead to the fall premieres — including no fewer than 33 returning favorites.

That’s right, after being teased with drips and drabs of September/early October premieres, it is time for TV to roll out the big guns, including the top two dramas (This Is Us and Grey’s Anatomy), the most watched entertainment program (NCIS), the entire #OneChicago trifecta, a slew of sitcoms, the latest polishing of The Crown and, yes, Baby Yoda.

Here by popular demand (but more a result of me having some time on my hands) is a calendar of nearly 90 (!) premiere dates, finales and specials from late October and all of November, as well as a tinted box (included free of charge) that highlights the smattering of December premieres we know of thus far.

As usual, new series are listed in BOLD, the time zones are Eastern. Click to zoom/print/laminate/frame, and save the dates!

Preemptive P.S. My calendar-making skills have never been infallible (it’s more of a hobby, really), so if you spot something that is (theoretically) missing, drop a (polite) note in Comments and I will (possibly) include it in an update!

