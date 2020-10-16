New This Is Us Season 5 Trailer Has Kevin Dropping the F-Word (Fiancée!), Randall Bereft Amid Civil Unrest

A new This Is Us trailer, yes, once again teases the prickly aftermath of Randall and Kevin’s season-ending blowup, but it also touches on some lighter moments — including what the future may hold for Kevin (played by Justin Hartley) and baby mama Madison (Caitlin Thompson).

The 90-second teaser also finds present-day Rebecca (Mandy Moore) feeling positively magical, in the wake of so much Season 4 worrying about her mental health and its diagnosis/treatment. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

All that said… the trailer does find Randall (Sterling K. Brown) dealing with, well, a lot — including the aforementioned sibling rivalry, the country’s “tragic” climate of civil unrest, and lingering questions about his birthday (namely, whether he even actually was born on the same day as the rest of the Big 3). As Brown told TVLine in June, the coming episodes would include “an excavation of Randall’s past, connected to family again.”

This Is Us‘ traditional summer hiatus was extended by the entertainment industry’s COVID-19 shutdown, pushing the two-hour launch of Season 5 until Oct. 27. As seen by some mask-wearing in the teasers released thus far, the new season will tackle life during the global pandemic “head-on,” series creator Dan Fogelman previously promised.

Want scoop on This Is Us, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.