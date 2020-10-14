Ratings: Bachelorette Leads Rest of Pack as NFL on CBS Tops Tuesday

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelorette: Clare Puns Edition premiered to 4.8 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating, off just a tenth in the demo from its previous season opener and leading Tuesday’s non-sports fare in both measures. TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “C+.”

Leading out of that, Celebrity Family Feud did 3.2 mil and a 0.6. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

CBS’ COVID-rescheduled NFL game dominated the night with 9.9 million viewers and a 2.8 rating, setting up The FBI Declassified (3.9 mil/0.9) for a nice boost.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Weakest Link (4 mil/0.6) and Ellen’s Game of Games (2.8 mil/0.4) dropped sharply, while Transplant (2.8 mil/0.3) slipped to season lows.

FOX | Cosmos (1.2 mil/0.3) and NEXT (1.5 mil/0.3) both were steady in the demo while losing a few viewers.

THE CW | Swamp Thing (805K/0.2) dropped a handful of eyeballs while steady in the demo. Tell Me a Story‘s Season 2 broadcast premiere (477K/0.1) was up in audience while steady in the demo versus its freshman average this summer.

