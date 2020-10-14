This Is Us: First Season 5 Footage Teases Kevin-Randall Rematch

RELATED STORIES Fried Green Tomatoes Series in the Works at NBC, Reba McEntire to Star

Who’s ready for Round 2?

NBC late Tuesday dropped a new promo for This Is Us‘ upcoming fifth season, and it features new footage of what appears to be Kevin and Randall’s first meet-up since last season’s ferocious front lawn fracas. The teaser also offers fresh (if fleeting) glimpses of the rest of the Pearson gang ahead of the series’ two-hour return later this month.

In a recent interview, Randall’s portrayer, Sterling K. Brown, cited the Season 4 finale’s flash-forward — which took viewers to what seems like Rebecca’s deathbed and featured a loaded look between Kevin and Randall — as proof that the road ahead for feuding sibs is “not going to be easy.”

This Is Us‘ traditional summer hiatus was extended by the entertainment industry’s COVID-19 shutdown, pushing the launch of Season 5 until Oct. 27. The new season will tackle life during the global pandemic “head-on,” series creator Dan Fogelman has promised. In addition, Brown told TVLine in June that the coming episodes would include “an excavation of Randall’s past, connected to family again,” and co-star Chrissy Metz previewed that viewers would learn why Kate started using food as a coping mechanism “because she’s been through some things that we don’t know yet.”