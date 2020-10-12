Days of Our Lives Suspends Production for 2 Weeks After Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

RELATED STORIES 2021 Renewal Scorecard: What's Coming Back? What's Already Cancelled? What's on the Bubble?

The sands have briefly stop flowing through Days of Our Lives‘ iconic hourglass.

According to our sister site Deadline, production on the NBC soap has been suspended for two weeks after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Shooting is slated to resume on Oct. 26 and the work stoppage will not disrupt Days‘ on-air schedule.

The news comes six weeks after Days restarted production following a six-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike its daytime counterparts The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless, Days had enough completed originals to remain rerun-free throughout the summer.

Days has weathered its fair share of tumult in recent months, as a number of longtime cast members tendered their resignations. The most high-profile deserter, Kristian Alfonso, made headlines when she announced in July that she was departing the show after nearly four decades.

The actress — who is scheduled to make her final appearance as Hope on Wednesday, Oct. 14 — later revealed explained that she chose to move on after exec producer Ken Corday suggested pulling her from the show for several months before bringing her back in a new storyline with a Navy Seal. “I was taken aback,” she said at the time. “It was not something that had ever been discussed but that’s what it was. And to come back in five to six months, or four to five months — whatever that time frame was — I just thought, “You know what? It’s time to really write a new chapter.’”