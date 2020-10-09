TV Ratings: Fox Football Dominates, Supernatural Gives CW a 1-Year High

RELATED STORIES SNL: Jack White to Serve as Musical Guest, Replacing Morgan Wallen

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s first Thursday Night Football matchup of the season delivered 10.1 million total viewers and a 3.0 demo rating, dominating the night in both measures.

Over on The CW, Supernatural returned to 1.13 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, marking the time slot’s biggest audience since Nov. 19 and its best demo number since Supernatural‘s year-ago season opener; TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “A.” The Outpost’s Season 3 opener (504K/0.1) was on par with its sophomore run.

Elsewhere….

CBS | Opposite football, Big Brother (3.9 mil/0.9) dropped sharply from last week’s two-hour, triple eviction. Star Trek: Discovery (1.8 mil/0.2) dipped a tenth in the demo.

ABC | Celebrity Family Feud (4.8 mil/0.7) and Press Your Luck (3.1 mil/0.5) each dipped a tenth in the demo, while Match Game (2.4 mil/0.3) slipped two tenths.

NBC | Connecting connected with 1.7 mil while scoring a 0.3 rating (and a TVLine reader grade of “C”); leading out of that, the A Closer Look special did 1.4 mil/0.2.

