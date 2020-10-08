Superstore Workers Brave Pandemic, Sneezy Customers in Season 6 Promo

RELATED STORIES America Ferrera's 'Superstore' Return Extended — Plus, Get a First Look at COVID-Themed Season 6

Glenn lives through every essential worker’s nightmare in the first teaser for Superstore Season 6.

As TVLine exclusively reported, the Oct. 29 premiere (NBC, 8/7c) will pick up where last season’s cliffhanger left off, as the coronavirus pandemic puts Amy’s big move on hold. In the video, we see Jonah, Amy and Mateo handing out personal protective equipment, Mateo unboxing a shipment of essential supplies, and Sandra, Marcus and Cheyenne in the stockroom, socializing while wearing masks.

Last but not least is Glenn, who appears on the floor without any PPE. A conversation with Dina gets interrupted when a customer removes his surgical mask and sneezes directly in the former store manager’s direction.

Further elaborating on Season 6’s COVID theme, co-showrunners Jonathan Green and Gabe Miller told TVLine that the first episode back will feature time jumps “taking us through the early months of the pandemic, [before we] gradually catch up to where things are now. We’ll show how all of our characters are handling the uncertainty, the panicky and difficult customers, and the new demands of the job,” they said.

The following week, on Thursday, Nov. 5, Superstore will celebrate a very special milestone while also bidding a fond farewell to original cast member America Ferrera.

“The second episode will cover Amy’s last day at Cloud 9, so we can fully give her the sendoff she deserves,” the EPs said. “It’s also Superstore‘s 100th episode, so we’re excited that America will be celebrating that milestone with us.”

