The Real Housewives of New York City Adds Eboni K. Williams as Bravo Series' First Black Cast Member

Eboni K. Williams is making Bravo history as the first Black cast member of The Real Housewives of New York City. Williams, a 37-year-old attorney and television host, will make her debut in the reality show’s upcoming 13th season.

“NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women,” Williams says in a statement. “I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife. Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before. Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else.”

Williams joins returning Housewives Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Leah McSweeney. Not returning are Tinsley Mortimer, who departed midway through Season 12, and Dorinda Medley, who was allegedly not asked back due to behind-the-scenes conflicts.

The Housewives universe at large has seen quite a few significant casting shake-ups in recent months. In addition to those mentioned above, neither Denise Richards nor Teddi Mellencamp will be returning to Beverly Hills, though it wasn’t necessarily the latter’s decision to leave. Meanwhile, NeNe Leakes made an emotional YouTube video about her decision to depart The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Again.

Garcelle Beauvais recently made Bravo history as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ first Black cast member, making her debut in the show’s 10th season.

TMZ was the first to report Williams’ casting. Your thoughts on all these comings and goings? Drop ’em in a comment below.