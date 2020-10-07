Young and Restless: Courtney Hope's Role (and Surprising Ties) Confirmed

RELATED STORIES The Unicorn: Natalie Zea to Return for Season 2, Continue Justified Reunion

Courtney Hope‘s full-on, full-time crossover from The Bold and the Beautiful to The Young and the Restless is now confirmed.

CBS’ No. 1 soap has officially announced that, as widely suspected/hoped at the time that her casting first leaked, Hope is relocating her B&B character, Sally Spectra — a dynamic fashion designer and the great-niece of the OG Sally (played by the late Darlene Conley) — to Genoa City.

Arriving in the new burg on Tuesday, Nov. 3, Sally will be “looking to make a fresh start, while doing her best to keep her colorful past a secret,” CBS teases. “She comes to town with an agenda and some surprising connections to key players, including Lauren Fenmore (played by Y&R vet Tracey Bregman).

“We really enjoyed Courtney’s work on The Bold and the Beautiful. Sally Spectra is a colorful character that fans love watching,” Y&R head writer and co-EP Josh Griffith said in a statement. “We are excited for her to stir things up in Genoa City and join our talented cast.”

Hope originated the role of Sally Spectra in 2017, and last appeared on B&B in August 2020, when Sally split town after her scheme to win back her ex, Wyatt, went bust. The actress’ previous TV credits include Transparent, Quantum Break and episodes of Bones, NCIS and Criminal Minds.