The Masked Singer Sneak Peek: Is Nicole Onto Something About Sun?

Did The Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger just take a Louisville slugger to both headlights of Sun’s carefully crafted disguise?

Watch the exclusive sneak peek from this week’s episode (Fox, tonight at 8/7c) above, and see if you agree with what Scherzinger seems to have picked up from the clue package.

“I don’t know if you all caught that the Sun was walking under a wood,” she tells the panel, which includes previous Masked guest judge Joel McHale. “Carrie Underwood!”

Might Scherzinger be onto something? As we’ve pointed out, Sun has an impressive set of pipes and seems incredibly comfortable on stage, meaning she certainly could be the American Idol winner-turned-Grammy-winning country star. (For the record, we think it’s someone else… but it’s still very early in this season’s competition.)

On a related note, the Official Masked Singer Podcast will launch tonight on iHeart Radio after the West Coast airing. Bow Wow, aka Season 3’s Frog, will host each week’s episode and will chat with unmasked singers and friends of the show. This week’s podcast will feature judge Ken Jeong and a special “Clue Czar.” The broadcast, which is a production of iHeartRadio and FOX, is executive-produced by KT Studios.

Back to the matter at hand: Do you think Sun could be Underwood? Or do you have a better guess? Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments and let us know!